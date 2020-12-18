Trust Co of Kansas Has $13.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Trust Co of Kansas boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF accounts for 7.0% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trust Co of Kansas owned about 0.88% of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $13,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBDM. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 38,741 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 926,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after purchasing an additional 25,681 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 82,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 116,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDM traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.90. 129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,817. iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $25.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.05.

