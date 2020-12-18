Trust Co of Kansas Has $4.87 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Trust Co of Kansas lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,433 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.5% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 21.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,111,133,000 after buying an additional 21,974,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786,239 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,887 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in AbbVie by 148.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,964,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,976,000 after buying an additional 3,560,895 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,448 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.32. 149,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,599,154. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.49 and its 200-day moving average is $94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $109.15. The company has a market cap of $182.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

