Trust Co of Kansas Reduces Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trust Co of Kansas cut its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,575 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 1.7% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $899,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,209,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.69. 266,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,803,141. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $206.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.97.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.38, for a total value of $3,620,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,765,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total value of $4,219,385.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,385.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,649 shares of company stock worth $97,504,289 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

