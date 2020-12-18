Trust Co of Kansas Sells 759 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Trust Co of Kansas cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.73. 1,664,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,203,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.