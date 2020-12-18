Trust Co of Kansas Sells 779 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Trust Co of Kansas lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 2.2% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Deere & Company by 288.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 74,433 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1,039.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,861,000. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.68.

NYSE DE traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.95. 51,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,005. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.20. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The firm has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,849 shares of company stock worth $27,611,284. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

