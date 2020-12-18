Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Trading Up 2.5%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY)’s share price was up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 20,406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 163,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.