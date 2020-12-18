Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (OTCMKTS:THCAU) Shares Up 3.8%

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (OTCMKTS:THCAU) shares shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50. 217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 40,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II stock. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (OTCMKTS:THCAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

