Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Given New $42.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $35.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

NASDAQ UCTT traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $33.78. 10,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $363.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $465,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 108,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $80,542.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,531.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,461 shares of company stock worth $1,026,022 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,087,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,634,000 after purchasing an additional 120,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,433,000 after buying an additional 71,166 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 853,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,315,000 after acquiring an additional 433,901 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 499,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 401,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 219,505 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

