Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 2,182 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,221% compared to the average daily volume of 94 call options.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $262,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $991,488.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,164.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,716 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 37.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 158.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 78,494 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $892,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 109.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.41. 13,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,784. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $166.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.74.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. Research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

RARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

