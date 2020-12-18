Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.11

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.11 and last traded at $61.97, with a volume of 16253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $152,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,922 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,655.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 3,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $170,912.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,952.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,295 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Verint Systems by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 18,431 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 186,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after buying an additional 20,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 119,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 19,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

