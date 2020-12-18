VIBE Reaches Market Cap of $4.13 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One VIBE token can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. VIBE has a total market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $101,468.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00059164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.93 or 0.00378450 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00026387 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $559.00 or 0.02462084 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a token. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.