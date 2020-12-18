Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (VGL.V) (CVE:VGL) Shares Gap Up to $0.32

Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (VGL.V) (CVE:VGL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.35. Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (VGL.V) shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 6,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.30.

Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (VGL.V) Company Profile (CVE:VGL)

Vigil Health Solutions Inc develops, markets, and distributes hardware and software solutions for care plans and monitoring the aged in Canada and the United States. The company offers The Vigil Integrated Care Management System, a non-invasive monitoring system for residents with dementia. It also offers vigil memory care systems; nurse care systems; vitality care systems; and cloud applications, as well as specialty monitoring and notification devices.

