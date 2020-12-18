Volkswagen (VWAGY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Volkswagen (OTCMKTS: VWAGY):

12/16/2020 – Volkswagen was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/15/2020 – Volkswagen was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/8/2020 – Volkswagen was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/27/2020 – Volkswagen was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/27/2020 – Volkswagen was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/18/2020 – Volkswagen was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/22/2020 – Volkswagen was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/22/2020 – Volkswagen had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/21/2020 – Volkswagen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

10/19/2020 – Volkswagen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

VWAGY stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.43. 190,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,050. The company has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49. Volkswagen AG has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

