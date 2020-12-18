Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 22nd

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, December 22nd. The 1-9 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSE:WPG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,897,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,418,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.36. Washington Prime Group has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $3.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPG. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 70.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 35,890 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 131,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

