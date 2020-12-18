Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Teck Resources (TECK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK):

12/16/2020 – Teck Resources is now covered by analysts at CIBC. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/7/2020 – Teck Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Teck Resources' current year guidance reflects uncertainties related to the extent and impact of the pandemic on demand as well as commodity prices, suppliers and global financial markets. Teck Resources has reduced the current year copper production guidance from the prior estimate due to lower production at Highland Valley Copper. Thus, the company's earnings estimates for the current quarter and current year have undergone downward revisions lately. However, the company is progressing well on the Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 (QB2) copper project, Neptune Bulk Terminals facility and expansion of Elkview plant capacity. Teck Resources continues to expect annual steel production capacity of 26-27 million tons. Further, improvement in metal and crude prices will drive growth. The company’s efforts for cost reduction will also stoke growth.”

11/11/2020 – Teck Resources is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2020 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $23.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE TECK traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.88. 2,718,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,814,653. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Get Teck Resources Limited alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,740,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,281,000 after buying an additional 757,390 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 11.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 47.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.