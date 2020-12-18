Wings Price Tops $0.0379 on Top Exchanges (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last seven days, Wings has traded up 22.6% against the dollar. One Wings token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. Wings has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and $15,512.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00059218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.66 or 0.00376466 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00027921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.69 or 0.02459906 BTC.

About Wings

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars.

