WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) Shares Up 0%

Shares of WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) shot up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.66 and last traded at $28.54. 84,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 39,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund by 175.0% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 48,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 30,814 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 55,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.