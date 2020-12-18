WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Shares Up 0.5%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) was up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.01 and last traded at $38.96. Approximately 602,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 506,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.76.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XSOE. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 393.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 2,951.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 12.4% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the third quarter worth about $338,000.

