WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:EUSC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:EUSC)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.79 and last traded at $30.79. Approximately 1,438 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 10,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EUSC. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $697,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 412.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

