WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSEARCA:QSY) Trading 0.1% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSEARCA:QSY) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $98.93 and last traded at $98.93. 2,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 6,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.84.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSY. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund in the second quarter worth $142,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at $56,000.

