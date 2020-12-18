Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

Shares of WOR traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.56. 10,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,332. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.89 and a 200-day moving average of $42.99. Worthington Industries has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Dale T. Brinkman sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $627,724.43. Also, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 3,500 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $164,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,271 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,743. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.