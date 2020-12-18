Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives $56.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.92.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WH. BidaskClub cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securiti initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

In related news, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $91,671.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary R. Falvey sold 31,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $1,617,514.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,306 shares of company stock worth $3,500,553 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WH. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 203,833.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 856,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,265,000 after acquiring an additional 46,274 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 29,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.28. 6,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,765. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.25, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average of $50.13. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.25 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 90 countries.

