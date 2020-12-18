Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives $16.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XHR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

In other news, insider Atish Shah sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,019.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XHR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,550. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.14 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

