Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.79. 226,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 655,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie downgraded Xiaomi from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Xiaomi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Xiaomi alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55.

Xiaomi Corporation, an Internet company, provides hardware, software, and Internet services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Xiaomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiaomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.