Ycash (YEC) Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for $0.0989 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ycash has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $12,993.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00326206 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00041855 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00052874 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000519 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000827 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,606,256 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

Buying and Selling Ycash

Ycash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

