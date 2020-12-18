Zedcor Inc. (ZDC.V) (CVE:ZDC) Trading Up 39.1%

Zedcor Inc. (ZDC.V) (CVE:ZDC)’s stock price was up 39.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 137,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 364% from the average daily volume of 29,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 509.39.

Zedcor Inc. (ZDC.V) Company Profile (CVE:ZDC)

Zedcor Inc engages in the rental of oilfield surface equipment and portable oilfield accommodations in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Energy Services, and Security & Surveillance. The Energy Services segment provides surface equipment rentals and wellsite accommodation rentals to support the drilling and completions operations of energy and production companies operating in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin, as well as rental equipment to support construction and infrastructure projects.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Zedcor Inc. (ZDC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedcor Inc. (ZDC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.