-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). NewAge posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 40.74%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered NewAge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NewAge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBEV. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NewAge by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 175,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NewAge by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 748,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 25,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NewAge by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 62,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NewAge by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in NewAge by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NewAge stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.73. 1,897,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,650. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NewAge has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $3.49.

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

