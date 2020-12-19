$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.11. Earthstone Energy posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.18.

NYSE:ESTE traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.92. 1,506,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,325. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $320.88 million, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 2.84. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 453,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 325,020 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 42.3% during the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 847,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 252,006 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 38.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 177,443 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 80.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 390,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 174,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 114.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 203,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 108,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

