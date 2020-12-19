$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fluor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Fluor reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluor will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fluor.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Fluor had a negative return on equity of 31.38% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

Shares of FLR stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,206,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,102. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 262.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 977,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 707,675 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Fluor by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 84.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 82,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

