-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). MediWound posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). MediWound had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 94.63%.

MDWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of MediWound from a “c-” rating to an “e+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the third quarter worth $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 36.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 68,918 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 68.9% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 45.6% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 170,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MediWound stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.67. MediWound has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

