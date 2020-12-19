$0.13 EPS Expected for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. The Cheesecake Factory reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Gordon Haskett raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after buying an additional 410,986 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 126,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,285,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,230,000 after buying an additional 253,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.69. The Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $28.74.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

