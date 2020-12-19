$0.28 EPS Expected for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. HomeTrust Bancshares posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.43 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $19.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $327.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.64. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

In related news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $113,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,430.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 6,800 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $125,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,633,377.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,800 shares of company stock worth $519,582 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 694.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 199,880 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 219,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 11.1% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the second quarter worth $1,902,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

