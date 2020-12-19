-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 173.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.11 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CL King raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.57.

In related news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $193,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 56,967 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $1,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $35.75. The company had a trading volume of 494,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.83 million, a PE ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.22.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

