-$0.41 EPS Expected for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.29). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RPTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 17,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $603,658.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

RPTX stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.34. 566,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,301. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.92.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

