-$0.41 EPS Expected for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.29). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RPTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 17,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $603,658.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

RPTX stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.34. 566,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,301. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.92.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.