$0.74 EPS Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $221.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.08 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.50%.

SLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.44.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $113,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,080,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $36,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,569 shares of company stock worth $1,021,723. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 5.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $125.89 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.13, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.76.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

