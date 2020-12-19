$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The Ensign Group posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Ensign Group.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $599.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.68 million.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Stephens raised shares of The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $44,706.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $5,298,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 167,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,833,027.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,431 shares of company stock worth $14,441,738. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 839.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 35,718 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 17,873 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,622,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

ENSG stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.17. The company had a trading volume of 982,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,950. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.46. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $77.27. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Ensign Group (ENSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.