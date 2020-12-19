$1.73 EPS Expected for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the highest is $1.76. CMC Materials reported earnings per share of $1.92 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year earnings of $7.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $7.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $7.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $274.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million.

CCMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.78.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,864.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in CMC Materials by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

CCMP stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.74. 418,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,254. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.33. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $85.26 and a 12-month high of $174.87.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Materials segment. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

