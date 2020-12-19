10,080 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in STERIS by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 292.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $184.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $196.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.66.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. STERIS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

In other STERIS news, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $302,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,604.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,903. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

