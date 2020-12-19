$11.80 Million in Sales Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will post $11.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.60 million. Limestone Bancorp reported sales of $10.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $46.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $47.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $47.15 million, with estimates ranging from $47.00 million to $47.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 million.

LMST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48. Limestone Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 913.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 411.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

