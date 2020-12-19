$130.00 Million in Sales Expected for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will announce sales of $130.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.99 million to $130.00 million. Power Integrations posted sales of $114.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year sales of $467.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $467.60 million to $467.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $526.08 million, with estimates ranging from $525.00 million to $527.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Power Integrations stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.18. 766,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,736. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.69 and a 200 day moving average of $84.63. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 49.44%.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $3,263,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $257,871.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,215,610.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,447 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 100.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,287,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656,180 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 90.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 120.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 99.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 135.5% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,102,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,104,000 after purchasing an additional 634,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

