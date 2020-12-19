17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Shares Down 7.5%

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ)’s stock price dropped 7.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.03 and last traded at $14.15. Approximately 1,911,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 5,081,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. The company's smart in-school classroom solution offers data-driven teaching, learning, and assessment products to teachers, students, and parents across approximately 70,000 K-12 schools.

