1irstcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $36,345.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One 1irstcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00003519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $29.24 million and $36,345.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00134840 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00096076 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 68.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.66 or 0.00587719 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000151 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003266 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,968,103 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

