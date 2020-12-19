$25.19 Million in Sales Expected for HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) to post $25.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.07 million and the lowest is $24.03 million. HEXO reported sales of $12.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year sales of $104.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.79 million to $109.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $137.43 million, with estimates ranging from $120.38 million to $155.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HEXO.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.10.

HEXO opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. HEXO has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 17,097 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 21,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 21,433 shares in the last quarter.

HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

