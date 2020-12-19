$250.79 Million in Sales Expected for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to post $250.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $256.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $247.94 million. PRA Group reported sales of $269.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $994.02 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.25 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PRA Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other PRA Group news, insider Martin Sjolund sold 9,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $362,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $107,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,147 shares of company stock worth $673,975. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in PRA Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period.

PRAA traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $47.35.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

