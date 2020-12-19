3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Trading Down 6%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) dropped 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.86. Approximately 7,984,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 2,816,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DDD. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. William Blair upgraded 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.43.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Insiders have sold 30,479 shares of company stock worth $269,401 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3D Systems by 69.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter worth $246,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in 3D Systems by 374.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 420,408 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 331,707 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at $649,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

