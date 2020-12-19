$5.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will report $5.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.30 billion. Johnson Controls International reported sales of $5.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year sales of $22.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.78 billion to $23.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $23.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.55 billion to $24.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.28.

Shares of JCI stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.24. 11,405,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,747,859. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

