$88.63 Million in Sales Expected for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will report $88.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.00 million. Luxfer posted sales of $99.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year sales of $372.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $368.70 million to $374.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $399.67 million, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $410.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LXFR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 7.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Luxfer by 17.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LXFR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

