89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of 89bio from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised shares of 89bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of 89bio from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Get 89bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $25.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99. 89bio has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $516.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $189,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 275,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the third quarter valued at $1,026,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 89bio by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in 89bio by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,003,000. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.