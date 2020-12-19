A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti increased their target price on A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A10 Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

ATEN opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $746.37 million, a PE ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 0.95. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $87,765.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,111 shares in the company, valued at $919,734.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,889 shares of company stock valued at $153,555. Company insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 88.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

