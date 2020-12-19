ABB (NYSE:ABB) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ABB has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet cut ABB from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ABB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a sell rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ABB presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. ABB has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $28.03. The company has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in ABB by 15.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,684,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 829,300.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 82,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 82,930 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 9.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

